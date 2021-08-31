Husband of HGTV star and native Memphian killed in motorcycle accident

"I’m no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can’t describe. I’m now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carmeon Hamilton, Memphis based designer and winner of HGTV's "Design Star: Next Gen" earlier this year, is mourning the death of her husband, Marcus.

Hamilton made the announcement on Instagram Sunday that he died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Memphis.

In the social media post she said "it is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon."

"I’m no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can’t describe. I’m now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second."

Hamilton also said that she is having trouble figuring out what the next step is for her and their young son Davin.

"But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we’ve worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing."