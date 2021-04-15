Hyatt Centric: First hotel with Beale Street address opens

The Hyatt Centric is the first phase to open as part of the massive One Beale development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new Hyatt Centric hotel at the corner of Beale Street and Front Street mixes old and new Memphis and will be bringing the first of its kind amenities to Downtown Memphis.

The Hyatt Centric, which is one phase of the One Beale development project, opens on April 15 for its first guests.

The hotel, located at 33 Beale Street, is the first to bare a Beale Street address.

With seven floors, it boasts 227 rooms, a restaurant, a grab-and-go market space, a whiskey-themed rooftop bar and wraparound patio, a pool with cabanas and more.

Touches of Memphis sprinkle throughout the hotel from blue suede couches in the suites, lights that resemble music notes, photos of famous Memphians and locations to pieces of the historic William C. Ellis and Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop on Front Street.

The Latin-inspired CIMAS restaurant is located on the first floor with indoor and outdoor seating. With a view of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge, it will be the first riverfront restaurant in Downtown Memphis.

While the hotel opens Thursday, the rooftop bar, known as Beck & Call will open on May 6.