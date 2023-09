At around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, MPD responded to a four-vehicle crash on I-240 Eastbound near Walnut Grove, and one vehicle was overturned.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to MPD, a four-vehicle crash on I-240 left a man in serious condition.

A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

As of around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, traffic is moving slowly, backed up all the way south to 385.