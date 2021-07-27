I-40 bridge to begin reopening August 1, according to Arkansas judge

There still is no official word from the Tennessee Department of Transportation or the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a Crittenden County judge said the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge will begin reopening next week, although that has not been confirmed by Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) or Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

Judge Woody Wheeless posted to social media Tuesday that eastbound lanes would reopen Sunday night/Monday morning and westbound lanes a few days later. The judge said a press release would be issued Wednesday morning.

We reached out to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Arkansas Department of Transportation, and Judge Wheeless and are waiting to hear back from them.

Tuesday afternoon, we spoke with West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon who said he is confident an announcement could come as soon as tomorrow morning.