“I Love Whitehaven” weekend celebrated

There will be more virtual events Sunday, including a live open mic and talent showcase.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 may have cancelled annual events, festivals and even community parades, but residents in one area didn’t let it stop them from celebrating where they live.

Residents and business owners in zip code 38116 kicked off the "I Love Whitehaven" weekend earlier this week. Saturday, organizers hosted the "I Love Whitehaven Holiday Marketplace" in the Whitehaven Plaza.

The event included Whitehaven area vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and job opportunities. An organizer said this was a great way to help businesses stay connected with the community.

"We want to continue our mission of supporting and not just take a break because of COVID. So we're doing what we can under these circumstances," said organizer Pearl Walker.

"But we feel that it’s very important to give small businesses an opportunity to engage with the public of course in a safe and health-conscience environment."