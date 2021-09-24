"I was so scared I couldn't even run” | Kroger worker recalls her first thoughts when she realized someone was shooting inside the store

Jean Prost, an employee of the Kroger in Collierville, spoke with ABC News and Good Morning America about what happened when a gunman opened fire inside the store.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Jean Prost said she was working in the produce section at the back of the Kroger store in Collierville Thursday when she heard five loud pops that she initially thought were the sound of a co-worker popping balloons.

"I thought, 'Gosh, she's busting a lot of balloons.' And I looked up and I see people running, and I thought, 'Oh -- something is happening, or they wouldn't be running,'" said Prost.

Prost darted out a side door and hustled around the back of the building with a customer, finding a "little brick corner" in which to hide. The gunshots were so loud that she was sure the shooter was firing his weapon outside, she said.

"I'm thinking, 'There's nowhere to hide.' You're just out in the open and you're at his mercy and he could just shoot you," said Prost. "I was so scared I couldn't even run."

