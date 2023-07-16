Ice Cube lashes out at FedEx Forum, Ticketmaster after BIG3 basketball game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Overall, Saturday must have not been "a good day" for rapper Ice Cube.
Though the emcee said that he had "a great time" organizing the BIG3 basketball game in Memphis, he also lashed out over social media at Ticketmaster and the FedEx Forum over concerns related to seating and attendance.
"The FedX Forum and Ticketmaster should be ashamed of themselves on how they've treated the BIG3 in Memphis," he tweeted. "Posting that our games were basically sold out when it was plenty of good seats left. Dirty."
The rapper also thanked Memphis in general, but stated "FedX Forum, thanks for nothing" in a second tweet.
ABC24 has reached out to Ticketmaster and the FedEx Forum, but has not received responses as of press time.