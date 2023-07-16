Ice Cube lashes out at FedEx Forum, Ticketmaster after BIG3 basketball game

The rapper thanked Memphis in general after the game, but stated "FedX Forum, thanks for nothing" in one of two tweets related to the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Overall, Saturday must have not been "a good day" for rapper Ice Cube.

Though the emcee said that he had "a great time" organizing the BIG3 basketball game in Memphis, he also lashed out over social media at Ticketmaster and the FedEx Forum over concerns related to seating and attendance.

"The FedX Forum and Ticketmaster should be ashamed of themselves on how they've treated the BIG3 in Memphis," he tweeted. "Posting that our games were basically sold out when it was plenty of good seats left. Dirty."

The FedX Forum and Ticketmaster should be ashamed of themselves on how they’ve treated the BIG3 in Memphis. Posting that our games were basically sold out when it was plenty of good seats left. Dirty. — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 15, 2023

The rapper also thanked Memphis in general, but stated "FedX Forum, thanks for nothing" in a second tweet.

Thank you Memphis!

We had a great time.

FedX Forum, thanks for nothing. — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 16, 2023