Live updates | icy road conditions and downed trees

There are plenty of slick roads and traffic accidents this morning. Keep up to date with the latest before you head out for your morning commute.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather is moving through the Memphis area and it's creating some potentially hazardous road conditions Thursday morning.

8:45 am:

Tree down blocking Forest Avenue just east of N. Evergreen in Midtown

8:40 am:

City of Memphis update on road conditions

Winter weather update on road conditionshttps://t.co/dk5tg74Wv1 — CityofMem_Media (@CityofMem_Media) February 11, 2021

8:30 am:

Several Driver Services Centers in West Tennessee are closed Thursday.

Due to inclement weather, we have several Driver Services Centers in the west region unable to open today, February 11. Please check our closure advisories page for all stations unable to open today and for any changes throughout the day.

🔗 https://t.co/IctacF3Giz pic.twitter.com/0xDLoRSzmK — TN Dept. of Safety (@TNDeptofSafety) February 11, 2021

7:55 am:

UPDATE at 8:25 am: Church Rd between Horn Lake & Tulane has reopened.

Church Road between Horn Lake Road and Tulane Road closed due to power lines down, please avoid the area.

7:45 am Update:

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews are responding to winter weather conditions in north Mississippi as freezing rain continues to fall.

Since last night, crews have been out treating bridges with salt and slag to lower the freezing point of water and increase traction.

Ice is currently being reported on roads and bridges in Quitman, Coahoma, Tunica, DeSoto, and Marshall counties.

In Desoto County, roads are icy from Hernando north:

- U.S. Highway 61 from the Tunica County line to the state line is icy.

- Interstate 69, Interstate 55 and Interstate 269 are also icy.

There are now reports of ice on roads and bridges in Tunica, DeSoto, Marshall, Quitman, and Coahoma counties.



Check current road conditions and get an updated list of affected counties via the MDOT Traffic app or by visiting https://t.co/YpM4Q4YH51. #mswx #winterweather pic.twitter.com/iz7BdiuyRV — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) February 11, 2021

Memphis International Airport Update

7:45 am: