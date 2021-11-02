Live updates | icy road conditions and downed trees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather is moving through the Memphis area and it's creating some potentially hazardous road conditions Thursday morning.
8:45 am:
Tree down blocking Forest Avenue just east of N. Evergreen in Midtown
--------------------
8:40 am:
City of Memphis update on road conditions
----------------
8:30 am:
Several Driver Services Centers in West Tennessee are closed Thursday.
----------------
7:55 am:
UPDATE at 8:25 am: Church Rd between Horn Lake & Tulane has reopened.
Church Road between Horn Lake Road and Tulane Road closed due to power lines down, please avoid the area.
--------------------
7:45 am Update:
Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews are responding to winter weather conditions in north Mississippi as freezing rain continues to fall.
Since last night, crews have been out treating bridges with salt and slag to lower the freezing point of water and increase traction.
Ice is currently being reported on roads and bridges in Quitman, Coahoma, Tunica, DeSoto, and Marshall counties.
In Desoto County, roads are icy from Hernando north:
- U.S. Highway 61 from the Tunica County line to the state line is icy.
- Interstate 69, Interstate 55 and Interstate 269 are also icy.
------------------
Memphis International Airport Update
7:45 am:
- Runways are open and flights are arriving and departing.
- Crews deployed de-icing chemicals on the runways overnight and we are currently monitoring them to ensure that ice is not accumulating. We have temperature sensors on the airfield that allow us to be aware of any problem areas.
- We are seeing some cancellations from the passenger carriers. As early as yesterday some of the airlines made the call to cancel some of today’s flights. Thus far there are 12 cancellations today per FlightAware (https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled/today/KMEM).
- However, a number of flights are still scheduled for today.
- Passengers are still advised to check with their airline before traveling today, as weather across the nation could create schedule changes.