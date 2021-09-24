x
“My heart absolutely breaks” | ICU nurse who was inside Collierville Kroger at time of shooting recounts what happened

"Please, just, please have everyone continue to pray for all of those who were more impacted," said Sara Wiles, a nurse who spoke to Good Morning America.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sara Wiles, a trained ICU nurse who was inside the Kroger in Collierville Thursday at the time of the shooting, spoke with Good Morning America about what happened and her prayers for those who were injured and killed.

Wiles also spoke with Jalyn Souchek Friday morning in Collierville.

1 killed & 12 injured in shooting at Collierville Kroger

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a Kroger's grocery store in Collierville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via AP)