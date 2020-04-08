Idlewild Presbyterian honors Paster Steve with community prayer flags

Paster Steve Montgomery died Friday from injuries after he was hit while riding his bike.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church and community are continuing to mourn the loss of well-known and beloved pastor.

Rev. Steve Montgomery, known most commonly as Pastor Steve, died Friday from injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. He was 68-years-old.

Idlewild Presbyterian Church, in Midtown, has found a way to honor Pastor Steve during the pandemic. Pastor Steve was a longtime pastor at the church before he retired last May.

"“Pastor Steve” was a great spiritual influence for both the church as well as the Memphis community which is why Idlewild is offering a physical and visual way for many to remember him," the church said in a statement.

On #GoodDayMemphis we’ll show how the community is honoring him during this time. pic.twitter.com/N8aDxVK4K0 — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) August 4, 2020

Those that past the church on Union Ave. will see prayer flags strung up outside the church for him.

The church is also encouraging church members and the community to make prayer flags of their own to express how they saw Montgomery and to show him love and appreciation.

One flag hung up outside a home was decorated with a quote from Montgomery that said, "learn from those who are different than you."

People that make their own prayer flags are encouraged to hang them on their doors or mailboxes as the church comes together symbolically to grieve him during a pandemic.

The flags will continue to be displayed outside of Idlewild through Sunday.