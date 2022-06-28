iHeartMedia is giving Memphians more of Stan Bell , welcoming him to the 1070 WDIA Morning Show

Bell will fill the 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. show left behind by WDIA’s legendary Bobby O’Jay, who died from a heart attack May 3.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For more than 30 years, Stan Bell “The Bell-Ringer” has been making mornings happen, bringing Memphians the “Roll Call” and more, and now he will join the 1070 WDIA Morning Show.

WDIA, “The Heart and Soul of Memphis” and America’s first radio station programmed for the Black community, announced that Bell will fill the 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. show left behind by WDIA’s legendary Bobby O’Jay, who died from a heart attack May 3. He was 68-years-old.

Bell will continue his on-air show at iHeartMedia Memphis’ sister station V101, iHeartMedia Memphis said.

Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Memphis, Sue Purnell or better known as “Big Sue”, coined Bell’s years of success to his love for Memphis.

WDIA’s Market President Kevin Klein said he too is happy about having Bell on the team.

“We are blessed to have amazing talent like Stan Bell, who not only understands history, but also understands the important voice WDIA provides for the Memphis Black Community. I am excited about the future for WDIA and look forward to seeing Stan’s continued success.”



Bell was a high school reporter for WDIA at 16-years-old, and he is a true Memphis native. He said he is making a “full-circle” by returning to WDIA.

Bell’s “The Stan Bell Morning Show” show will include multiple segments like “Daily Motivation,” “Stan’s Special People Spotlight,” and the “Heart and Soul Roll-Call,” iHeartMedia Memphis said.