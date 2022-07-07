IKEA Memphis to host Teacher Appreciation Day event

The IKEA location in Memphis is celebrating Mid-South educators with its Teacher Appreciation event on Thursday, July 21.

From 9:30-11 a.m., the store will have a free Swedish/American breakfast for all teachers that includes workshops, activities, giveaways and a VIP shopping experience.

In-store activities include a scavenger hunt, giveaways every 15 minutes, Plinko for prizes and a chance to win a teacher's lounge or classroom makeover.

"Tack is thank you in Swedish, and we would like to say tack to our local teachers," the company said.