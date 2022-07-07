x
IKEA Memphis to host Teacher Appreciation Day event

The IKEA location in Memphis is celebrating Mid-South educators with its Teacher Appreciation event on Thursday, July 21.
This photo shows an IKEA location in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The IKEA location in Memphis is celebrating Mid-South educators with its Teacher Appreciation event Thursday, July 21. 

From 9:30-11 a.m., the store will have a free Swedish/American breakfast for all teachers that includes workshops, activities, giveaways and a VIP shopping experience. 

In-store activities include a scavenger hunt, giveaways every 15 minutes, Plinko for prizes and a chance to win a teacher's lounge or classroom makeover. 

"Tack is thank you in Swedish, and we would like to say tack to our local teachers," the company said.

You can find more information on the event, including specific activities and offers at the store, on their website.

