IKEA to raise starting wages for U.S. employees to $16 per hour

Editor's Note: Video from August 6, 2021

If you're looking for a job, IKEA may be the perfect fit for you.

IKEA U.S. is raising starting pay for U.S. employees to $16 per hour, with some hourly wages starting at $17 or $18 depending on location.

The new starting pay, announced Tuesday, will begin January 1 for full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal workers, bringing the average pay to $20 per hour.

In addition to the starting pay increase, IKEA U.S. is also: