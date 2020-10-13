Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated by Mid-South tribes to honor their local heritage

Many people have started referring to Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples' Day, to respect the people who were here before Christopher Columbus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Indigenous Peoples' Day is not officially recognized in the Mid-South, but there are many Native American tribes still active and celebrating their heritage.

October 12 is typically celebrated as Columbus Day to honor the anniversary of when Christopher Columbus arrived in the Americas in 1492.

Deidre Tubby, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, said it has been a long time for this day to also be recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Her tribe has more than 11,000 members spanning from southern Mississippi to western Tennessee.

"I think Indigenous Peoples’ Day exemplifies not only who I am and how proud I am to be Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, but also recognize other tribes throughout the U.S.," Tunny said.

Ronald Brister, the collections manager at C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa, explained while many people were taught in school that Christopher Columbus was a hero, many Native Americans remember a dark history of abuse under him.

"Now the indigenous people who were living in the Americas look back in his record of enslaving people, killing people, looting gold from the Aztecs," Brister said.

There are 14 states across the country that have made the switch to calling today #IndigenousPeoplesDay instead of #ChristopherColumbusDay.

The focus is on native Americans and their culture, instead of Christopher Columbus.@LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/BLc1su0skh — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) October 12, 2020

He said some tribes have been in America for more than 12,000 years and many of them had sophisticated civilizations for their time when Columbus arrived. Brister said people are calling the day Indigenous Peoples' Day to honor the profound legacy Native Americans have had in the US.

"Instead, they want to recognize the natives who lived here before Columbus came," Brister said.

Tubby said the Choctaw Indians love educating about their rich heritage and culture which makes them so unique.