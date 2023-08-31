2 injured at 201 Poplar after inmates reportedly set jail pod on fire

The Memphis Fire Department said the fire at the Shelby County Jail was already out when firefighters arrived, but two people suffered burns.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people suffered burns Thursday at the Shelby County Jail after the Memphis Fire Department said two inmates reportedly set their jail pod on fire.

MFD said the fire was out when firefighters arrived, and they treated two people with burns.