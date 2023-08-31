x
Local News

2 injured at 201 Poplar after inmates reportedly set jail pod on fire

The Memphis Fire Department said the fire at the Shelby County Jail was already out when firefighters arrived, but two people suffered burns.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people suffered burns Thursday at the Shelby County Jail after the Memphis Fire Department said two inmates reportedly set their jail pod on fire. 

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the scene at 201 Poplar shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday after they said they got reports two inmates set their jail pod on fire. 

MFD said the fire was out when firefighters arrived, and they treated two people with burns. 

We've reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for more details about the circumstances surrounding the fire.

