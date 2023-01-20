Inmate dies in Mississippi jail, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says

There were no signs of foul play, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

OXFORD, Miss — Deputies at the Lafayette Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi were called to the cell of a man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead within half an hour, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

Life-saving measures were immediately given by custody staff and jail medical staff shortly after 5:40 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. Medical response personnel also responded before the man was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation then began involving the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office Investigators, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Department of Corrections Investigators.