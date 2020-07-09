Inside look at Boys & Girls Club; YMCA virtual learning academies, designed for children of essential workers

There are close to 200 students attending virtual learning academies through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Schools District wrapped up its first week of school for it's 95,000 students learning virtually. Some of those students have been attending through virtual learning academies.

Collectively, there are 50+ virtual learning academies through the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis. These academies give children of essential workers a place to be looked after while they attend school virtually.

“We’re creating a space for the kids to come with their parents having to be at work so essentially just being that stepping stone for the community," Taurus Britton said.

Britton is the director of the Bernal E. Smith Sr. Club in Hickory Hill. It's one of the four Boys & Girls Club virtual learning academy sites.

“I think it’s critical. I really do," Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis President/CEO Keith Blanchard said. "I can’t even imagine some of these children if they were at home alone and navigating through this. I just don’t see it happening to be quite frank."

Inside, students are separated in rooms by grades. Students sit at the other ends of eight foot tables while they attend virtual classes.

On #GoodDayMemphis we’ll take you inside one of the 50 virtual learning academies being run for SCS students and the need for more pic.twitter.com/1h0YEfWGu0 — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) September 7, 2020

There are more than 50 children being cared for at that location. Around 200 children all together are spread across the four sites.

"This way they have somebody there to turn to, to answer questions when they get frustrated, to help them work through it, to motivate them to encourage to keep trying," Blanchard said.

Throughout the school day, a staff member monitors each classroom helping students with technology problems and in some cases stepping in to help the students tackle a tough school-related question.

The first week of @BGCMemphis Virtual Clubs has been a huge opportunity for our kids to shine! #strongertogether #whateverittakes pic.twitter.com/lg8Oi9emSJ — Boys & Girls Clubs (@BGCMemphis) September 4, 2020

“Our staff is there in support of Shelby County Schools teachers," Blanchard said. "When they’re teaching the classes, our staff is there to answer their questions and help them with their computer or any other issues they may have.”

In some cases, those staff members are retired teachers.

“Mrs. Cordell, who helps with the 3rd grade, is a retired teacher and she comes in to help the kids," Britton said. "She comes very in handy with helping the kids with their school work.”

Blanchard says they do see a need to open more learning academies. They're looking to possibly add two to three more locations.