Interstate crash in Marshall County leaves one dead over the weekend

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash Saturday shortly after 5 a.m. on Interstate 22.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss — A person is dead after an interstate crash occurred Saturday morning in Marshall County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sept. 15 shortly after 5 a.m. on Interstate 22. According to the highway patrol’s report, a 23-year-old was driving east on the interstate in a SUV with 29-year-old passenger Madison G. Lindley when they struck a van parked on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate. 

Lindley died from the crash. The 23-year-old driver was not injured. 

The incident is under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol. 

   

