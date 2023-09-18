Interstate crash in Marshall County leaves one dead over the weekend

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss — A person is dead after an interstate crash occurred Saturday morning in Marshall County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash Sept. 15 shortly after 5 a.m. on Interstate 22. According to the highway patrol’s report, a 23-year-old was driving east on the interstate in a SUV with 29-year-old passenger Madison G. Lindley when they struck a van parked on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate.
Lindley died from the crash. The 23-year-old driver was not injured.
The incident is under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol.