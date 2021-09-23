'It has been an emotional roller coaster'; Collierville PD, Kroger leaders deal with shooting aftermath

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane believes recent active shooter training paid dividends in how officers responded and assisted the injured.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "My thoughts and prayers, and I hope yours too will be with the victims, everyone that has been impacted," Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said. "A lot of people are impacted by this."

Emotions remained raw Thursday evening, following a deadly active shooting which claimed two lives - including the shooter - and injured a dozen others at the Kroger on New Byhalia Road in Collierville.

A Collierville Police source said the shooter had been fired from that same store Thursday morning.

"We are saddened as you can imagine, it has been an emotional roller coaster," Kroger spokesperson Teresa Dickerson said.

We are told Collierville Police officers ran into the store four minutes after the initial 911 call Thursday afternoon.

Officers went aisle by aisle, assisting those shot and injured and searching for the shooter, who authorities said turned the gun on himself.

"This situation is going to drive fear but we are a resilient community," Chief Lane added.

Chief Lane said an active training drill within the past three months gave area first responders important pointers and paid dividends as officers showed poise under extreme pressure and stress.

CPD is working an incident at Kroger, 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville. The scene is secure and this is an active investigation. Chief Lane met with members of the media a short time ago and information regarding this incident will be released via the local media outlets. — Collierville Police Department (@colliervillepd) September 23, 2021

"Today what the result was was victims were able to get medical treatment much faster because the integration of police and fire and our partners come in, every one of them knew, I'm very proud of our police officers," Chief Lane said.

The FBI is also assisting with victim specialists and Collierville first responders will eventually have a debriefing with counselors and chaplains.

A Kroger spokesperson said the store will remain closed until further notice.

1 killed & 12 injured in shooting at Collierville Kroger 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14