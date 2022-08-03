"It's an amazing feeling": Landers Nolley II talk family and the big dance

After sitting out his first trip to the big dance with Virginia Tech, Nolley is hoping to go back with the Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are the Tigers headed back to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 7 years? Redshirt junior Landers Nolley II sure hopes so.

“I sat out watched guys work hard every day make the tournament, for us to be in this position to hopefully make the tournament, it’s an amazing feeling,” said Nolley.

Unlike many of his teammates, Landers NolleyII has been to the big dance but was forced to sit out while playing with Virginia Tech as a freshman.

However, after defeating #14 ranked Houston at home to wrap regular season play, all his life’s work might be about to pay off.

“Well we had a goal in the front yard when he was younger, so we would all play basketball together. Before he got so tall we use to beat up on him all the time,” said Landers' mom Chrisma Nolley.

Growing up in a home where both his parents and siblings played basketball, Landers was born into the sport.

His mom, who he still looks to for guidance on the sidelines, and his dad who played at LSU, pushed Nolley.

“Beating up on him? Oh, it was good until he got good,” said Chrisma.

“That’s how I learned to shoot off the backboard. When I was little and smaller than them that was my advantage. So anyway I could get it on the glass and get a point. It was amazing," said Landers.

His family also gave him his competitive edge.

“Watching highlights of my dad, defense of my mom, my little sister trying to play because I played, it just makes you the ultimate competitor when you go home and you have to still compete with them after practice,” said Nolley.

Not able to witness Nolley lead the Tigers against Houston earlier this season, with his break-out 20 point performance, all of his family was there the second time around…his sister’s first time watching him play this season.

“For me to see her get the hug before the game was special for me,” said Nolley about his sister.

Special enough to fuel the team's second-leading scorer in the match-up to help push Memphis over the top 25 ranked team, for the second time this season.

Nolley took to Twitter after the game tweeting, "never disrespect us" with brooms referring to the clean sweep.

This after Memphis pretty much solidified a spot in selection Sunday, a return Nolley has waited the last two years for.

“It’s going to mean everything because this is his first year, it’s everything and it’s important. I think it kind of brought fire to him because he didn’t get to play in the first tournament so it’s like I’m here now I’m ready to show up,” said his sister Toni and mom Chrisma.

However, before Nolley and the Tigers show up to dance.