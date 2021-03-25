It's been a busier month at Memphis International Airport

Memphis International saw its busiest pandemic travel day during March. The airport is now anticipating a second round of spring break travelers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International experienced its busiest travel day during the first round of spring break travel. The airport expects it could be even busier this week.

Nationally, more than 1.5 million people flew in the United States on Sunday - the highest number of travelers TSA has recorded since the start of the pandemic.

For Memphis International Airport, its single busiest day came on March 12 at the start of spring break traveling.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick this month," Glen Thomas, Memphis International spokesman, said. "The week of March 7 to 13, we screened about 31,750 passengers and employees and that was our busiest week since the pandemic started last year.”

Thomas said the week after that was busy, too, and they expect the second wave of spring break travel could be the busiest yet. Shelby County Schools altered its school year pushing back its break to begin next week.

On Thursday morning, the airport was already buzzing louder than normal. People crowded around self check-in kiosks before sunrise.

“It’s kind of shocking that there’s this many people here this morning," Mikka Lane said, as she waited in the line that moved at a crawl.

Memphis International Airport is BUSY this morning. Check out the crowding around the self check-in. The airport says this is wave two of spring break. We are live on @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/Sgp93QnZkb — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) March 25, 2021

The busyness of the morning came as a shock to some who were traveling to see family.

“This is crazy," Regina Hibbs said. "I’ve never seen it this crowded even before the pandemic it wasn’t like this.”

But it didn't come to a shock to airport employees.