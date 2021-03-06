“It’s been a life-changing experience" | DeSoto County deputy hit by suspected drunk driver speaks on his recovery

Deputy Austin Eldridge calls the road to recovery difficult, but he said he is grateful to have the support of his family and community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A DeSoto County deputy is speaking out for the first time after being hit with a car by a suspected drunk driver earlier this year.

“All my injuries combined I had a left leg amputated above the knee, right leg severely injured,” shared deputy Austin Eldridge.

Eldridge was helping to change a driver’s flat tire in February when he was hit by a car. Memphian Katherine Harris is charged with a DUI after investigators said she ran into Eldridge. The deputy said recovery these past months has been difficult.

“There have been good days and bad days," said the deputy. "You know some days I feel great and go to rehab and everything goes well. Some days you feel the pain come back and you get home and you’re hurting for the rest of the day.”

Eldridge is going to rehabilitation several times a week and is now trying to learn to do basic tasks completely different than before.

“It’s been a life-changing experience. There’s no way to really expect this to happen to you. You know I never would have though at 27-year-old I’d be missing a leg.”

Eldridge also said he does have plans to return to work.

“It’s a matter of learning how to use a prosthesis is a big thing right now," he said." Getting the strength back in my legs, getting the strength back to be ale to do the job.”

His motivation first is his family, especially with a little one on the way.

“This young lady right here you know I’ve got here and I’ve got a kid on the way and I want to be back for them," said the deputy. "I’m going to try to take care of my son and my wife and that’s my first motivation to get back.”

Eldridge also expressed that he’s incredibly thankfully for the community support his family received.

“I love this job I love this department," said Eldridge. "I was doing what I love when I got hurt and I want to get back to doing it.”

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department will be holding a benefit corn hole tournament for Eldridge Saturday, June 5.