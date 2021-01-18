It's been one month since the first COVID vaccine was administered in Shelby County. How is the distribution going?

Shelby County has had nearly 80,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been one month since the first Covid-19 vaccine was administered in Shelby County. Dr. David Sweat, the chief epidemiologist with the Shelby County Health Department, said for the county to reach herd immunity it would need at least 70% percent of the population vaccinated.

"We have 24,195 vaccinations documented," Sweat said during Thursday's press briefing. "That’s as of January 11, 2021, representing 1.89% of the population in Shelby County and 3.7% of our target goal of 650,000."

At the current rate, it would take just over a year and a half to achieve herd immunity. SCHD's director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said the health department and some pharmacies are receiving the vaccine to administer to the groups in the early phases. She predicts there will be more changes to the roll out in the next year.

"At a later point, others will be able to receive vaccine and pharmacies will also receive state vaccines," Haushalter said. "We know this campaign is going to last many months. We’re planning for the full year of 2021."

Appointments for the individuals who can receive it are filled until the end of January. After discussion with the Tennessee Department of Health, SCHD hopes in the coming weeks it'll have a clearer picture of how many doses will be allocated to the county.

"We understand we will have much more predictability on weekly allocations for the vaccine, likely beginning February 1," Haushalter said.

Also, in the coming weeks, SCHD will increase vaccine sites throughout the county.