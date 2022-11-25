It's Black Friday! Here are a few safety tips to follow while shopping

Memphis Police Department shared a few things people should remember while they are out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Although many are excited for holiday shopping and Black Friday weekend sales, it’s important to be shop safely.

Crime increases during the holiday season, and shoppers become easy targets for attacks. At ABC24, we know that staying safe is just as important as catching deals.

When making shopping runs between stores, MPD said to never leave your car running, park in well-lit spaces close to others, and remember to lock your doors.

MPD also said shoppers should remember to put their shopped items away, making sure the items ae covered. Items that are left out and visible may increase the chances of theft.

Shoppers should also consider shopping in groups.

If you are shopping or traveling alone, MPD advises to pay attention to your surroundings, limit your distractions, and to keep your personal items like your wallet and purse close.