It's Election Day in Collierville

Polls close at 7 p.m.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — While most of the mid-south is finished with voting for this year, Tuesday, December 8 is Election Day for voters in Collierville.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. in the 10 polling locations in Collierville for the runoff election for two seats on the Board of Aldermen. Polls close at 7 p.m.

Turnout for early voting was strong and election officials are hoping voters will go to their precincts to vote today.

Voters must go to their assigned precinct locations today.

“We are ready for our Collierville voters today,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission. “We’re ready for 10,000 voters.”