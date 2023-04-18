It's tax filing day! Here's everything you need to know this tax filing season

Thye IRS has a Free File Program that allows taxpayers to prepare and file their taxes for free online.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline to file your taxes or file an extension is Tuesday, April 18.

The IRS Free File Program gives taxpayers access to tax preparation and filing software companies through a public-private partnership.

To access the guided tax preparation software, click here.

To access free file fillable forms, click here.

If you choose to file an extension, the deadline will be extended to October 16.

To file an extension, click here.