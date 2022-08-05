Ja Morant convinces Steph Curry fans to switch sides

After an exciting night draped in Golden State gear, one moment with Ja Morant changed the minds of Steph Curry fan forever.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It started as a Christmas gift, Maddox, Wesley, Jake, and their mothers came to Memphis from Nashville for a mother-son day out to see Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Little did the three friends know, that they were about to become the coolest kids in class.

“They’re not going to believe us at school, oh my goodness, how are we going to tell them it really happened,” said Heather Hehn.

“What were they saying,” I asked.

“Like wow you’re on tv no fair,” said Maddox Hehn.

“Everybody was surrounding me, I was like, I’m really embarrassed, to be honest,” said Wesley Vanbenschoten.

By the time Maddox and Wesley made it back to school their faces were all over the sports networks and social media thanks to Ja Morant.

For as long as the 8-year-olds could remember they’ve been Steph Curry fans, wearing his jersey to the game.

However, after a huge AND1 play from Morant, Maddox, and Wesley held their hand out for a high five.

Morant, however, starred them down and said…

“We in Memphis!”

After the game, Ja said the jerseys should have had his name on them, not Curry’s.

Maddox and Wesley were already headed back to Nashville, when they got a call inviting them to the next Golden State and Memphis Grizzlies match-up in early March.

That night, they met Ja in person, where he signed jerseys.

“I ask him if I could have a high five,” said Maddox.

"Did he give you a high five?" I asked.

“Umhmm,” Maddox replied.

Changing their loyalty forever.

“Is Steph Curry your favorite player?” I asked.

“Not anymore,” said Maddox.

Now, with the grizzlies fighting to eliminate the Warriors to make it to the Western Conference Finals, Wesley and Maddox have switched sides.

“I feel pretty good, I think they’ll win. I asked my mom if they win tonight if we can go to the next game against the grizzlies vs warriors and she keeps saying no but I really want to,” Wesley explained.

Although Ja Morant ignored them initially, as athletes themselves, they all said they understood his competitive spirit.

“I think that’s an incredible example to set, like hey, I might’ve mouthed off a little bit to a bunch of kids but, I’m going to own it and I’m going to let people know that I’m here. It’s just really unique and special,” said Wesley's mom Shana Vanbenschoten.