Jamita Swearengen named Memphis City Council Chair Elect for 2022

Swearengen is currently City Council Vice Chair; her first day within the new role will begin on January 1, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council elected a new Council Chair Tuesday evening.

Jamita Swearengen was voted into the role, which will begin on January 1, 2022.

Councilwoman Swearengen was elected to the Memphis City Council in November 2015 and re-elected in October, 2019.

Swearengen attended Central High School and received her B.A. in Natural Science from LeMoyne Owen College in 1991. She is also a classically trained musician, having studied violin, piano, cello and vocal music.

She is a proud community activist, who was mentored to be a committed champion for all people in Memphis.

Swearengen was a teacher with with Shelby County Schools before becoming a Family Engagement Specialist with SCS.