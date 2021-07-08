Jazz Fest 2021 cancelled due to COVID concerns

NEW ORLEANS — Jazz Fest is canceled thanks to current COVID concerns, organizers said in a Sunday release.
Previously planned for October 8-17, Jazz Fest won't happen this year, but organizers said they're looking forward to 2022's iteration April 29- May 8.
People with tickets for the festival — including tickets from 2020 — will get an email with details on how to get a refund or a ticket for next year.
"In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest," the statement from organizers said Sunday.