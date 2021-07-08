Jazz Fest 2021 cancelled due to COVID concerns

People with tickets for the festival — including tickets from 2020 — will get an email with details on how to get a refund or a ticket for next year.

NEW ORLEANS — Jazz Fest is canceled thanks to current COVID concerns, organizers said in a Sunday release.

Previously planned for October 8-17, Jazz Fest won't happen this year, but organizers said they're looking forward to 2022's iteration April 29- May 8.

People with tickets for the festival — including tickets from 2020 — will get an email with details on how to get a refund or a ticket for next year.