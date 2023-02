The section of Jefferson Ave between Second Street and B.B. King Blvd will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for sewer installation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A section of Jefferson Avenue will be closed this weekend.

From 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 5, the section of Jefferson Avenue between Second Street and B.B. King Boulevard will be completely closed to through traffic due to sewer installation.