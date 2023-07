Jeffrey Norman died on Tuesday, July 18, in a South Memphis fire caused by arson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Friday, the Memphis Fire Department announced the funeral arrangements for Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman, who died on Tuesday, July 18, in a South Memphis fire caused by arson.

Public visitation for the MFD veteran will be on Tuesday, July 25, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. at Bellevue Baptist Church, according to MFD.

The funeral will also be at Bellevue on Wednesday, July 26, at 11:00 a.m., according to MFD.