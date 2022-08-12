Fun at the puppet show | Here's where to see the "Jeghetto" puppet show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're looking for a fun place to take your children this week, you may want to check out the pop-up puppet shows performed by Tarish "Jeghetto" Pipkin.
Jeghetto, a self-taught puppeteer has been featured in a Missy Elliot video, the Alexa Super Bowl, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Duke University, and he was a recent award recipient from The Jim Henson Foundation.
His performances highlight hip-hip culture, making sure to teach and educate young audiences in creative ways.
There will be four shows available to attend between Thursday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9.
Thursday, Dec. 8
• 3:30 p.m. at Douglass Community Center 1616 Ash St 38108
Friday, Dec. 9
• 4:30 p.m. during Firepit Fridays with Smores under the Holiday Lights in River Garden 51 Riverside Dr., Memphis, TN 38103
Saturday, Dec. 10
• 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Memphis Public Library Benjamin Hooks Branch 3030 Poplar Ave, Memphis, Tennessee 38111
Jeghetto puts on several pop-up puppet shows throughout the year. He says his stage name is a twist on the most famous puppeteers Geppetto, Pinnochio's maker.