x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jerry Lee Lewis' funeral arrangements released

The musician will be laid to rest Saturday, Nov. 5. The funeral service will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements for the late Rock N’ Roll legend “The Killer” Jerry Lee Lewis, who died Friday, Oct. 28 at age 87, have been released.

According to Lewis’ official Facebook page, there will be a visitation at Hernando Funeral Home in Hernando, MS Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The musician will be laid to rest Saturday, Nov. 5. The funeral service will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. The funeral livestream details will be shared later.

There will be a private burial following the funeral service. Lewis’ Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, LA, also called the Delta Music Museum Hall of Fame and Arcade Theatre, at 1 p.m.

RELATED: Rock and Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87

RELATED: 'A one of a kind entertainer': Sun Studio, others react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis

Before You Leave, Check This Out