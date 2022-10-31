Jerry Lee Lewis' funeral arrangements released

The musician will be laid to rest Saturday, Nov. 5. The funeral service will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements for the late Rock N’ Roll legend “The Killer” Jerry Lee Lewis, who died Friday, Oct. 28 at age 87, have been released.

According to Lewis’ official Facebook page, there will be a visitation at Hernando Funeral Home in Hernando, MS Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The musician will be laid to rest Saturday, Nov. 5. The funeral service will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. The funeral livestream details will be shared later.