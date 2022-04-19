Memphis mayor to give funding to MATA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland broke down his budget proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting.
He proposed a dedicated funding source for the Memphis Area Transit Authority. It's part of a $750 million operating budget proposal.
This would be the first dedicated source of ongoing funding for Memphis' transit system.
Strickland said MATA would receive $4 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1. That would grow to $11 million in future years.
Strickland's budget proposal also includes pay raises for city employees.