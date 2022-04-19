Memphis mayor to give funding to MATA

Strickland proposed a dedicated funding source for the Memphis Area Transit Authority. It's part of a $750 million operating budget proposal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland broke down his budget proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting.

This would be the first dedicated source of ongoing funding for Memphis' transit system.

Strickland said MATA would receive $4 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1. That would grow to $11 million in future years.