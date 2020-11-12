Support local businesses at this weekend's Jingle & Mingle

The Jingle & Mingle pop-up shop will bring 17 vendors together for holiday shopping.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Hanukkah is underway and Christmas is in exactly two weeks, and many people still need to get gifts for everyone on their list. A new holiday pop-up shop will make it easy to shop safely and locally.

This weekend, the Jingle & Mingle pop-up shop will bring 17 local vendors together at the 901 Social Club located in East Memphis at 912 Kelley Rd.

All vendors will be socially distanced and masked up.

“We have a lot of different things," Organizer Zandra Jones said. "Out of 17 vendors, there are 17 different types, at least 17 different types of products.”

There will be vendors selling candles, jewelry, accessories, desserts, dog gifts, blankets, and more.

This is the second pop-up shop hosted by Jones this holiday season. She said the goal was to help small businesses during a rough year.

"It gives them an opportunity to gain customers and just some sort of income," she said. "This year has been hard on a lot of people so we wanted to give a place and platform to give these businesses to get their names out there.”

Jingle & Mingle runs Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The event is free and attendees will have a chance to win $100.