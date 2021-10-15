Job the Comfort Dog brings joy to Collierville shooting victims

Job the Comfort Dog was called to help survivors of the mass shooting at the Kroger in Collierville.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Whether you have two legs or four, it doesn't take much to show someone you care. A little guy in Memphis is showing up in a meaningful way for those who need him.



When a community needs some extra love, they ask for Job the Comfort Dog.



“He's named after the person in the Bible,” said Genie Swan, Job the Comfort Dog’s handler. “Job was known for his patience in times of trial."



When he's in uniform, Job doesn't bark or bite. His presence alone lights up an entire room.



“He enjoys visiting nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospice houses, he enjoys visiting schools, libraries, and anyone that needs a little bit of comfort,” said Swan.



Job is a comfort dog, with more than 2,000 hours of training with Lutheran Church Charities.



“There are approximately 130 comfort dogs in the country,” said Swan. “He's the only one really in the Mid-South area."



Lately, this six-year-old, full-bred golden retriever has been even busier. Job the Comfort Dog was called to help survivors of the mass shooting at the Kroger in Collierville.

“We were invited to attend the survivor’s forum in Collierville," said Swan. “It was just for the people that were impacted by September 23rd.”

On September 23rd, a gunman went inside the Kroger on New Byhalia Road armed with multiple guns and started firing. 15 people were injured. 70-year-old Olivia King was killed. The gunman was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



For community members at the survivor’s forum, Job was a listening ear and a friendly face.

“He makes a very good person or dog to talk to you, because of course, he doesn't tell what he hears,” said Swan.



It doesn't take much to show someone you care. That's Job's job every day.



“He belongs to the community as a whole. And it just brings everyone together," said Swan.