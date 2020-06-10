Joe Biden visits Gettysburg with message of unity, overcoming opposition and hate

The Democratic Presidential Candidate made a stop in one of Pennsylvania's most historical towns.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden pulled into the Lodges of Gettysburg Tuesday just after 4 o'clock as both supporters and critics rallied outside.

"I believe in this moment we must come together as a nation," he said as he remarked on the history made in Gettysburg and the words that 'a house divided cannot stand.'

"There's no more fitting place than here today in Gettysburg to talk about the cost of division," said Biden as he spoke on issues of racism, telling the crowd there is no place for hate in America.

Just hours earlier competing rallies showed up at the square in Gettysburg as both Biden and Trump supporters held signs, honked horns, and waved flags. Many Biden supporters told FOX43 the coronavirus was one of the top issues for them this election. Some Trump supporters, meantime, told FOX43 their top issues focused on socialism, the economy, and immigration.

The Republican and Democratic Committees of Adams County admit the county tends to pull red. However, both also admit there are shades of purple in the region where opinions are mised.

"The number of people we see every day, democrats that are walking away from the democratic party and registering as republicans. It's unbelievable," said Rita Tuchalski of the Adams County Republican Committee.

Meantime, Pete Vogel of the Adams County Democratic Committee countered, "we had some signs over here that said 'proud republicans for Biden' and we sold out of every last one of them."

Biden noted during his speech that he wants to support a future of bipartisanship and equality for all. He said, " too many people seek not to overcome our divisions but to deepen them."

"I'm running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American President," he said.

Biden was in Gettysburg attending a virtual "Biden for President" finance event.

As President Donald Trump recovers from the coronavirus, Biden is trying to capitalize on having the campaign trail all to himself.

Joe Biden arriving at The Lodges of Gettysburg where he is speaking this afternoon. We have full coverage on @FOX43 #biden #joebiden https://t.co/liL1XKrSMQ pic.twitter.com/2ew7icd6fV — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) October 6, 2020

Starting with Florida, Biden is stepping up travel to areas long thought to be leaning Republican as his campaign looks to expand the electoral map.

The former vice president was in Miami’s conservative Little Havana on Monday and plans to visit Arizona on Thursday. And his Democratic presidential campaign is increasing advertising in the traditional red-state strongholds of Texas and Georgia.

.@JoeBiden supporters show up to stand shoulder to shoulder with about 40 Trump supporters as Joe Biden is set to speak here in Gettysburg. Here’s the scene as the two groups rolled out in their vehicles following Biden’s arrival #JoeBiden #DonaldJTrump #trump #biden pic.twitter.com/ezexg66m8A — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) October 6, 2020

Biden has been careful not to criticize Trump, wishing him a speedy recovery, but also made clear he's not going to stop campaigning.

.@JoeBiden visit to Gettysburg marked by people rallying in the Square, both for Biden and for Trump @fox43 #biden pic.twitter.com/5K5jcilwK5 — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) October 6, 2020

Here is Biden speaking in Gettysburg:

We are engaged once again in a battle for the soul of the nation. It’s a battle we’ve been in before and we can win again. Tune in as I deliver remarks from Gettysburg. https://t.co/I9KItf8Fjn — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

President Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.

He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask. Trump climbed the South Portico steps, removed his mask and declared, “I feel good.”

Trump, who remains contagious, is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where he will be cared for 24/7 by a team of doctors and nurses.