Josh Minott drafted as the 45th pick in the NBA draft, a first in his family

After multiple NBA workouts and one year with the Memphis Tigers, Josh Minott has been drafted, headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Picked 45th overall, Josh Minott has now accomplished one of the biggest goals in his basketball career.

As if NBA Draft night isn’t exciting enough for young athletes hoping to go pro, Josh Minott was one of the first Tigers this offseason to bet on himself and he said being drafted would be a family first, one of many reasons why draft night means so much.

“No one’s ever been here in my family you know what I mean, it’s a first, no one can say that this is something they’re used to, this is new for all of us, it just feels good to bring that experience to the Minott family,” said draft prospect, Josh Minott.

THE PICK IS IN: The Charlotte Hornets select Tigers forward Josh Minott with the No. 45 overall pick in the NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/xF0tWi1qo4 — ABC24 Memphis (@ABC24Memphis) June 24, 2022

Named the All-AAC freshman of the year averaging only a little more than 14 minutes a game, Josh Minott sustained being the second most efficient player on a start-studded Memphis roster.

While his performance this past season was not only surprising to spectators, the effects of it after declaring for the draft were also a bit surprising to Minott himself.

“Honestly, I don’t think I was expecting this many workouts if we’re being honest. I feel like I have opened up a lot of eyes. It's been long and exhausting. I’ve done the most of everyone I’ve heard. I’m just really trying to get out there and just show people what I can do,” said Minott.

Due in part to his limited role with the Tigers, Minott has continuously had to prove how his long athletic build and versatile playing style could be used on the next level.

According to Minott, the Tigers program has groomed him for the pro process since coming to Memphis.

“I would say that Memphis is very pro-oriented. Everything within the organization I’d say is tailored towards preparing you for that next level. You got the coaching staff, coach Hardaway, coach Brown, Rasheed Wallace, and Cody Toppert. Everyone has coached or played at that next level,” said Minott.

Most recently, many mock draft boards have Minott being drafted in the second round.

However for Josh, when his name is called didn't matter to him, it’s proving himself once it was called, no matter which team called it.