Judge expected to finalize Shelby County computer glitch lawsuit settlement Friday

Lawsuit stems from a 2016 computer changeover that resulted in people getting "lost" in the jail.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday a federal judge is expected to approve nearly $5 million settlement for people who got lost in the Shelby County jail and court system due to a 2016 computer glitch.

Instead of being released from jail in a matter of hours, some people who were arrested on even simple charges got stuck in jail for weeks because of problems with a new computer system.

According to court paperwork, the longer someone was stuck in jail because of the computer glitch, the more money they will get. One man who got lost in the system says it's still not enough.

"It's long overdue and I don't know that money can bring back everything that has been taken away. It helps but how do you put a price on that," said Robert Colucci, Memphian.

Colucci said he was lost in the jail system for four days and three nights before he finally saw a judge because of a computer glitch. Colucci says no one inside the jail could tell him why he was there or the charge he faced. Despite being in the jail, he said, computer system had no record he was there.

"They never could tell me why I was there. Finally I got called to come up front so somebody knew I was there," said Colucci.

His charge was dropped but his extended jail stay cost Colucci his job of 16 years because he says he couldn't call his boss to let him know what was going on.

"There were some bad and sad stories there were a lot of human being that were traumatized or the children were traumatic cuz mom and dad gone then lost jobs," said Beth Brooks, lawyer.

Brooks said it happened because a major computer upgrade to Shelby County court and jail computer systems, did not go as planned.

In addition to people stuck in jail, courtroom computers couldn't pull up cases, and warrants didn't clear.

"Some people got arrested and then they got arrested again because it didn't show they had been arrested and made bond. It was very grim," said Brooks.

According to court paperwork, those filing claims will be paid, $750 dollars a day for the first 3 days of over detention, $1,000 a day up to 11 days, and $2,500 a day for each day they were over detained after 12 days up to $75,000 dollars.

Colucci says he is thankful the computer glitch is now fixed so this doesn't happen to others but adds, the settlement money doesn't make up the salary he lost while unemployed.

"They actually hired me back after about a year, but that is a year lost," said Colucci.

Brooks said the only notification about this settlement will be a posting in the newspaper. She said the county is not sending out notices to everyone who could be a claimant in this class action lawsuit, which is why she is trying to get the word out about it so that people can file to be reimbursed.

Brooks said eventually there will be a website people can go to file a claim.