'Today is a day of joy' | Memphis lawmakers celebrate historic confirmation of first Black woman Supreme Court Justice

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was supported by three local Black women lawmakers who traveled to Washington, D.C. last month in solidarity outside the Supreme Court.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday marked a historic day in Washington, D.C., when the U.S. Senate confirmed the first Black woman to the Supreme Court: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The 53-47 vote in favor of Judge Jackson carried extra emotional weight for some state lawmakers from Memphis, who recently had a front row seat in support of her confirmation.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari, Sen. London Lamar, and Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper wiped away tears and beamed with pride.

"What I thought about immediately were our ancestors and, man, how they would be feeling right now," Rep. Camper told ABC24 Thursday afternoon.

"We can ensure that justice is for all people, not just some people, and I applaud her for being a great representation for Black women," Sen. Lamar added.

All three Black women showed their support for Judge Jackson last month in Washington, D.C., standing outside the Supreme Court in solidarity with other lawmakers.

"To see this history, her story being made, and to be able to witness and having been in D.C. for part of it is pretty amazing. And today is a day of joy, celebration," Sen. Akbari said.

For Sen. Akbari, Judge Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation also carried immense personal pride.

"This is a dream realized. When I was in the 8th grade, we went to the Supreme Court and I knew then I wanted to be a lawyer and never could imagine someone who looked like me would ascend to our highest court," Sen. Akbari added.

#JusticeKetanjiBrownJackson!!! HERstory has been made! And what a journey this has been. 233 years in the making! As a black woman and an attorney, this is a dream realized. Despite naysayers and distractors, #KBJ is our newest #SCOTUS Justice. #SheWillRise #WinWithBlackWomen 👩🏾‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/hBqwz4Anbl — Senator Raumesh Akbari (@SenAkbari) April 7, 2022

After at times contentious confirmation hearings, these lawmakers also applauded Judge Jackson's steadiness under pressure.

"She handled this process with dignity with poise and she is something that all of us could be proud of," Sen. Lamar said.

"We moved toward a more perfect union. It just hit me all of at once and is why I'm still a little emotional right now," Rep. Camper said.

Judge Jackson will officially be sworn in this summer and join the Supreme Court.

All six Republican U.S. Senators from Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi voted no on Judge Jackson's confirmation.