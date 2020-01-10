Judge rules lawsuit involving death of man shot and killed by Southaven Police may continue

Southaven Police shot Ismael Lopez through his front door after going to the wrong house while looking to arrest a domestic assault suspect.

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — A judge has denied Southaven's motion to dismiss the case of Ismael Lopez.

On July 27, 2017, Southaven Police shot Lopez through his front door after going to the wrong house while looking to arrest a domestic assault suspect.

A $20 million wrongful death lawsuit Lopez’ family filed in June of 2019 against Southaven, Southaven’s chief of police, and the officers involved in Lopez’s death now may continue, according to a ruling September 30 by U.S. District Judge Neal Biggers, Jr.

The suit says when Lopez opened the door to find two large men dressed in black with guns drawn, he tried to run away to protect his wife. It says that is when officers opened fire through either a slightly open or closed door.

Lopez was shot in the back of the head.