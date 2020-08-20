Judge rules Memphis Police did not comply with sanction on social media monitoring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal judge ruled that Memphis Police did not comply with a 2018 sanction related to spying on political protesters on social media.
The judge said that officers used their personal devices to conduct unmonitored social media searches, breaking a 40-year-old decree on to protect citizens' First Amendment rights from policing activities.
A judge ruled that the city of Memphis must share all officers' work-related social media search terms.
The city has 14 days to refile a motion and provide the court with a detailed analysis of how they complied with the judge's orders.