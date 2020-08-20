Judge rules Memphis Police did not comply with sanction on social media monitoring

The judge said that officers used their personal devices to conduct unmonitored social media searches on political protesters.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal judge ruled that Memphis Police did not comply with a 2018 sanction related to spying on political protesters on social media.

The judge said that officers used their personal devices to conduct unmonitored social media searches, breaking a 40-year-old decree on to protect citizens' First Amendment rights from policing activities.

A judge ruled that the city of Memphis must share all officers' work-related social media search terms.