Judge to rule on whether to release video of fatal shooting by Kroger security guard

An unlicensed security guard, Gregory Livingston, is charged with second-degree murder after shooting Alvin Motley Jr. following an argument over loud music

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The moments captured on security footage of a Kroger security guard shooting and killing a man could be released Tuesday.

Police say Alvin Motley Jr. was shot and killed by Gregory Livingston, an unlicensed security guard who worked at an east Memphis Kroger gas station. Livingston is charged with second-degree murder.

Whether or not it does comes down to a judge's decision that is expected to happen on Tuesday.

The judge in the case previously issued a temporary restraining order that prohibits the state's release of the video to family and the public.

Family members of the victim say they have seen the video and it shows that Motley was not a threat when he was shot and killed.

"America needs to view it because it was an injustice not done just to my family, there are injustices going on all across America," Motley's cousin, Carl Adams, said."

In addition to witness testimony, the security video captured will be key evidence in the case that has not yet gone to trial.

According to police, the unreleased security video shows Livingston get into an argument with Motley over loud music coming from his car.

Police said video shows Livingston draw his gun and shoot Motley in the chest after Motley exited the car and approached Livingston, reportedly holding a lit cigarette and beer can.

"He probably got 10 to 15 feet away when he got shot in cold blood with a beer in his left hand and raising a cigarette to his right hand where he was then shot in his wrist, the bullet went through his wrist and into his chest and he dropped and died on the scene," Adams said.

Livingston remains in jail on a $1.8 million bond.