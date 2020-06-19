Juneteenth event encourages shoppers support dozens of Memphis area Black owned businesses

More than 50 businesses listed; on day honoring the final slaves freed in America on June 19, 1865

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today is Juneteenth, the 1865 day in which the final American slaves were freed - two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

To honor it, a local organizer is encouraging customers support Memphis area Black owned businesses throughout the day.

Organizers said the event is even more important for those businesses, still reeling financially from COVID-19 and slowly bouncing back during the area’s reopening.

Business owner Cynthia Daniels - who also organizers the annual Black Restaurant Week in Memphis - organized Friday’s Juneteenth event.

More than 50 Memphis area Black owned businesses - from nail salons to restaurants - are taking part.

Shoppers are encouraged to shop in person or buy online.

With new awareness towards racial injustice and inequality in recent weeks locally and nationally, Daniels said this Juneteenth - the day the final slaves were freed in Texas - is a powerful way to pay tribute to Black owned businesses 155 years later.

“I wanted to make Juneteenth significant with not only thinking about the past and the pain, but how can we use that date to move forward, to celebrate, to help a newer Black business, to help a fellow community advocate on that day,” Daniels said.

The Juneteenth Shop Black Virtual Experience organizer also includes dozens of other Black owned businesses from New York to Los Angeles.