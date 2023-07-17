Just how dangerous are ‘glock switches?’

"These weapons have to be taken out of the hands of the people using them," said assistant chief of police services for Memphis police Don Crowe.

Federal agents say "glock switches" are becoming more of a problem in the Mid-South.

These switches are small devices that can make a handgun shoot like a machine gun instead of like a handgun. These automatic guns are illegal to buy, own, sell or distribute.

On the federal side, if someone is caught with one of these automatic weapons, consequences can be steep. Those caught can potentially serve jail time without parole.

"Everyone using these weapons has a loved one — a parent, a friend, a spouse, a significant other that knows they have these weapons," said assistant chief of police services for Memphis police Don Crowe. "These weapons have to be taken out of the hands of the people using them."

Law enforcement agencies say that they've recovered these weapons all too frequently. Memphis police said they took 5,000 illegally possessed guns off the streets just last year.