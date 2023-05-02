Justin Pearson kicks off special election campaign with petition signing

Although the Shelby County Election Commission voted to reinstate Pearson to office to serve District 86, he must run a second campaign and be re-elected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Special Elections campaigns to elect a permanent State Representative for District 86 are underway, and Justin Pearson is starting strong with a petition signing and photo opportunity event at Alonzo Weaver Park Tuesday, May 2, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Registered voters can sign the petition, which will place Pearson's name on the special election ballot.

The primary election will be held June 15, and the general elections will be held August 3.

There will also be volunteers preset registering people to vote.

Pearson was reinstated to office in late April after being expelled from office on April 6 for his participation in protests against gun laws on the house floor.

Although the Shelby County Election Commission voted to immediately reinstate Pearson to office to serve District 86, because of the expulsion, he must run a second campaign and be re-elected to the position.