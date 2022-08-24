x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

12-year-old girl dies after being struck by truck in southeast Memphis

Officers responded to the scene at Winchester and Castleman about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Credit: Mikael Damkier - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a 12-year-old girl has died after being hit by a truck in southeast Memphis.

Officers responded to the scene at Winchester and Castleman about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. They found the girl had been struck by a white truck. 

The child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, where police said she died from her injuries.

Investigators said the driver stayed on the scene and has been detained. They have not said if that person will face charges.

RELATED: I-40 lanes in East Arkansas will be closed starting Wednesday to repair damaged section from deadly tanker truck fire

RELATED: Tanker truck on fire kills 1, closes miles of I-40 in East Arkansas Monday

RELATED: Third Suspect wanted for murder of 2-year-old West Memphis child in June

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

What you need to know about Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams

Before You Leave, Check This Out