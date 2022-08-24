12-year-old girl dies after being struck by truck in southeast Memphis

Officers responded to the scene at Winchester and Castleman about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a 12-year-old girl has died after being hit by a truck in southeast Memphis.

Officers responded to the scene at Winchester and Castleman about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday. They found the girl had been struck by a white truck.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, where police said she died from her injuries.

Investigators said the driver stayed on the scene and has been detained. They have not said if that person will face charges.