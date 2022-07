Coahoma County deputies said the crash happened just after 1 p.m. Monday on Gelston Road.

CLARKSDALE, Miss — Three juveniles were injured after an ATV collided with a car Monday afternoon in Clarksdale.

The Coahoma County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Gelston Road.

Two of the juveniles were flown by helicopter to a hospital with one critically injured.

The driver of the car had minor injuries.