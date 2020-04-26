Juveniles, staff at Memphis youth facility test positive for COVID-19

Nearly 4 dozen juveniles and staff were tested.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several teens and facilitators at a Memphis youth treatment facility have tested positive for COVID-19

According to the Tennessee and Shelby County Health Departments, 22 teen boys and 7 staff members at the Memphis Center for Independence tested postive.

Nearly 4 dozen juveniles and staff were tested.

Authorities reported that of the teens tested, only two have shown symptoms with the past 24 hours.

A spokesperson with the facility says the teens who tested postive are being quarantined from the rest of the youth. They will not return to the program until they fully recover.