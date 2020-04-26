Juveniles, staff at Memphis youth facility test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several teens and facilitators at a Memphis youth treatment facility have tested positive for COVID-19
According to the Tennessee and Shelby County Health Departments, 22 teen boys and 7 staff members at the Memphis Center for Independence tested postive.
Nearly 4 dozen juveniles and staff were tested.
Authorities reported that of the teens tested, only two have shown symptoms with the past 24 hours.
A spokesperson with the facility says the teens who tested postive are being quarantined from the rest of the youth. They will not return to the program until they fully recover.
The facility offers treatment to young men who have been placed into state custody.