Elderly Memphis woman missing after getting into unknown car

According to police, a witness saw Rinehart get into a black SUV and left in an unknown direction.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a City Watch Alert for Katherine Rinehart, 95, who was dropped off by her caregiver at the front door of the Lucille McWherter Senior Center Friday morning for her daily activities. 

According to police, a witness saw Rinehart get into a black SUV and left in an unknown direction. 

Rinehart was last seen wearing a white multi-colored shirt, red pants, and black tennis shoes. She has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you know where she is, you're asked to call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

